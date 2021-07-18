Chescapmanager LLC Grows Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Chescapmanager LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 131.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477,078 shares during the period. Luminar Technologies makes up approximately 2.2% of Chescapmanager LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Chescapmanager LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Luminar Technologies worth $20,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,792,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 380.8% in the first quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 29,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAZR. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Luminar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,735,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,699. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.80. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $220,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini acquired 22,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.