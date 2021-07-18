Chescapmanager LLC Invests $1.33 Million in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Chescapmanager LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Condor Capital Management raised its position in NIKE by 0.3% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 3.9% during the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in NIKE by 2.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.84 on Friday, hitting $159.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,603,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,937,808. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.65. The company has a market capitalization of $252.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $162.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.39.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 455,118 shares of company stock valued at $79,938,950. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

