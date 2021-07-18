Chescapmanager LLC Invests $2.24 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Chescapmanager LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 4,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,820. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.27. The stock has a market cap of $175.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $190.13 and a 52-week high of $239.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.39.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

