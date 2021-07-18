Chescapmanager LLC Sells 44,717 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Chescapmanager LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 769,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,717 shares during the period. Nomad Foods accounts for approximately 2.3% of Chescapmanager LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Chescapmanager LLC owned 0.45% of Nomad Foods worth $21,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the first quarter worth $4,803,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,156,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,211,000 after acquiring an additional 43,583 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 23.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 932,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,603,000 after acquiring an additional 179,253 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 6.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,326,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,427,000 after purchasing an additional 76,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on NOMD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

NOMD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.41. 511,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.40. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.72. Nomad Foods Limited has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.