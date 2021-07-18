Chescapmanager LLC Sells 49,700 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Chescapmanager LLC lowered its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,700 shares during the period. Chescapmanager LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $9,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,071,000 after acquiring an additional 148,048 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,670 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,527,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,562,000 after purchasing an additional 110,214 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $925,821,000 after buying an additional 150,641 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $826,022,000 after acquiring an additional 501,135 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MLM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.15.

MLM traded down $5.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $351.49. The stock had a trading volume of 299,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,299. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $201.04 and a one year high of $383.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.53.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

