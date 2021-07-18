Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Chescapmanager LLC

Chescapmanager LLC cut its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 69.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,600 shares during the period. Chescapmanager LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 13.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,474,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 343.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,663 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,098,000 after purchasing an additional 112,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 13.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,885,000 after purchasing an additional 80,535 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,994,000 after purchasing an additional 33,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,037,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,164,993.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,798,316.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,748,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,436 shares of company stock worth $18,199,174. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.98. 2,004,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,377,967. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3,849.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.44.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.26.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

