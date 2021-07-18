China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Short Interest Update

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the June 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 738,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 97.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Life Insurance stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 593,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,567. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 20.27, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.06. China Life Insurance has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $12.99.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $58.68 billion for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.73%. Equities analysts expect that China Life Insurance will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4951 per share. This represents a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. China Life Insurance’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

