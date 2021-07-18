China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Short Interest Update

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the June 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 738,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 97.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
China Life Insurance stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 593,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,567. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 20.27, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.06. China Life Insurance has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $12.99.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4951 per share. This represents a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. China Life Insurance’s payout ratio is 33.59%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.
China Life Insurance Company Profile
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.
