China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 822,900 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the June 15th total of 620,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,229.0 days.

OTCMKTS CHLLF remained flat at $$11.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.35. China Literature has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Get China Literature alerts:

China Literature Company Profile

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product is QQ Reading, a unified mobile content aggregation and distribution platform. As of December 31, 2019, its library featured 8.1 million writers and 12.2 million works of literature, including 11.5 million original literary works created by writers on its platform, 400 thousand works that are sourced from third-party platforms, and 280 thousand e-books.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for China Literature Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Literature and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.