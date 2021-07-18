China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 822,900 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the June 15th total of 620,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,229.0 days.
OTCMKTS CHLLF remained flat at $$11.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.35. China Literature has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $11.00.
China Literature Company Profile
