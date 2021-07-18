China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) Short Interest Down 36.2% in June

China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CNWHF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.20. 57,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365. China Networks International has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.38.
China Networks International Company Profile
