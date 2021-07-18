China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) Short Interest Down 36.2% in June

China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CNWHF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.20. 57,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365. China Networks International has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.38.

China Networks International Company Profile

China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it provided broadcast television advertising services in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

