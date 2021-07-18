China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Short Interest Update

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,318,200 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the June 15th total of 978,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13,182.0 days.
Shares of China Vanke stock remained flat at $$3.15 on Friday. China Vanke has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $4.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.96.
China Vanke Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.