China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Short Interest Update

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 51,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NYSE CYD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 41,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $612.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.33. China Yuchai International has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.96%. This is a positive change from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. China Yuchai International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shah Capital Management grew its position in China Yuchai International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,547,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,909,000 after purchasing an additional 45,199 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in China Yuchai International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,482,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,113,000 after purchasing an additional 110,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in China Yuchai International by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 113,640 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in China Yuchai International by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in China Yuchai International by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

