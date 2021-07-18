Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Church & Dwight worth $21,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,712,000 after buying an additional 1,325,193 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,012,000 after buying an additional 152,026 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,207,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,137,000 after buying an additional 125,252 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,991,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,305,000 after buying an additional 17,551 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,485,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $87.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.93. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

