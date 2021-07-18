Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Holdings Trimmed by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,062,048 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.57% of Ciena worth $48,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

CIEN opened at $55.05 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CIEN. raised their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $51,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph Gebbia sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total value of $139,879.96. Insiders have sold a total of 180,914 shares of company stock worth $17,695,110 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

