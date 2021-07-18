Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $280.68.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.22 target price on shares of Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $233.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.56. Cigna has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 42,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $10,939,794.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,872,509.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,021 shares of company stock worth $30,617,013 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cigna by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,879,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,214,137,000 after purchasing an additional 122,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,788 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,807,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,800,067,000 after acquiring an additional 68,650 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,146,935,000 after acquiring an additional 85,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $800,023,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

