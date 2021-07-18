Cindicator Price Down 17.4% Over Last Week (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $19.65 million and $46,421.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cindicator has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cindicator coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00049221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.95 or 0.00811665 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

CND is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Cindicator Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

