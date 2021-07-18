Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,093 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cintas by 136.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Cintas by 71.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $386.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $363.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $275.00 and a 1 year high of $392.25.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.