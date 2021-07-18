Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Increased by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,284 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 46,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,192,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 18,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 52,390 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $53.70. 14,144,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,318,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $55.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

