Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 940,057 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3,672.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 965,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 940,057 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $89,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

VCIT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,018,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,097. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $92.42 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

