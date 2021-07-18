Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,054.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 131.9% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 110,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after acquiring an additional 62,642 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 282,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,791,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV remained flat at $$110.48 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 767,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,773. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.