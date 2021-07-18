Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 506.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 549,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459,095 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.81% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $14,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTBD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000.

PTBD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.79. 301,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,345. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.61. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $29.08.

