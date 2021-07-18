Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,068,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 707,874 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of Sogou worth $15,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sogou in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sogou in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sogou in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Sogou in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sogou in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SOGO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 712,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,213. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 1.25. Sogou Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $8.94.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Sogou had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $137.24 million for the quarter.

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers other products that include Sogou Browser; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform that offers news aggregation, video content aggregation, and shopping assistance; Sogou Maps, which provides Internet-based map and navigation services related to traffic options, routing optimization, and positioning calculation for PCs, mobile devices, and smart wearables; Sogou Mobile Assistant that helps users find mobile applications and games related to their interests; Sogou Game Center, a gaming platform, which offers web and mobile games developed by third parties; and Sogou Translation, a multi-language translation solution.

