Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 161.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,375 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 2.57% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $19,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GMF. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after buying an additional 19,437 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $785,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,934. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $106.30 and a twelve month high of $146.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.26.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.