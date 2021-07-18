Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 227,145 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 300.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,145 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $16,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,067,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,245,000 after acquiring an additional 741,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,282,000 after acquiring an additional 345,032 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 341,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after buying an additional 122,629 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 404.3% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 149,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 119,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,693,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,139,000 after buying an additional 87,269 shares during the last quarter.

IEUR stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,879. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $59.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.23.

