Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 608,769 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 156.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 996,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 608,769 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.85% of Urban Edge Properties worth $16,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 645,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 73,258 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,082,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

Shares of UE traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.47. 805,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,198. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.78.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.14 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 6.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

