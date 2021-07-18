Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,951,090 Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,951,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,964,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 3.77% of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $20,538,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $17,010,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $9,728,000. Governors Lane LP purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $9,720,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $7,340,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNRH stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.71. 14,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,669. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

