Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 126.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 34,596 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $71,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $12.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,448.99. The company had a trading volume of 79,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,413. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,333.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $853.02 and a 12 month high of $1,459.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,712,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

