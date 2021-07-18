Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,893,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.38% of Oncorus worth $26,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Oncorus in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncorus stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.34. 67,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,735. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.36. Oncorus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $37.86.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Oncorus, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oncorus news, SVP Christophe Queva sold 23,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $376,173.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,627.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 65,154 shares of company stock worth $1,043,689 over the last ninety days.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

