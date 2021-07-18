Citadel Advisors LLC Has $15.35 Million Stock Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 299.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,710 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.83% of SiTime worth $15,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SITM. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in SiTime by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,396,000 after acquiring an additional 901,966 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 1,663.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after buying an additional 202,869 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 53.3% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,837,000 after buying an additional 147,491 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SiTime by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 380,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,548,000 after buying an additional 136,673 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,096,000 after buying an additional 128,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $1,943,797.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total transaction of $286,137.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,268 shares of company stock worth $7,192,962 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SITM traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $117.29. 108,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,203. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $48.88 and a 12 month high of $151.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.58 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.29.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

SITM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

