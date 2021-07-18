Citadel Advisors LLC Has $17.47 Million Stake in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,316 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.46% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $17,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,191 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. Also, VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,926 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $195,692.94. Insiders sold a total of 57,357 shares of company stock worth $1,517,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

ITOS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.18. The company had a trading volume of 339,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,755. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $47.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.17.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

