Citadel Advisors LLC Has $52.51 Million Stock Holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,602,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 4.15% of Praxis Precision Medicines worth $52,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,709,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,366,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,607,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,063,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,207,000 after acquiring an additional 195,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRAX. William Blair began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Praxis Precision Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

PRAX stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.41. 106,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,930. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.93. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

