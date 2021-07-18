Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,053,754 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 426,495 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $42,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 188,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,056,000 after buying an additional 26,156 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 166,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 45,640 shares in the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CATY stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.15. 207,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,146. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.47.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $151.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.58 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

