Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,294 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $17,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.29. 515,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,992. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $51.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.32.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.