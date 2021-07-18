Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 4,500.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,233,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,185,104 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.30% of Janus Henderson Group worth $69,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.65.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.42. The company had a trading volume of 591,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.72. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

