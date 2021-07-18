Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $14.94 Million in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,495,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,936,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.66% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KVSC. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at $24,900,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at $17,482,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at $16,966,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at $14,940,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at $11,952,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVSC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,314. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.97.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

