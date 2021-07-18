Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $15.18 Million in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,524,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,183,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSEVU. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth $39,840,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth $21,274,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth $12,975,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth $12,450,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth $12,450,000.

Gores Holdings VII stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.08. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,972. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04.

