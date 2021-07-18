Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $16.21 Million in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,629,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,214,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $16,454,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $10,036,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $9,950,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $8,458,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $7,463,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLBLU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,735. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.97. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

