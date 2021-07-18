Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $16.44 Million in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,648,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,438,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter worth $50,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter worth $85,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter worth $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of Gores Technology Partners II stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. 26,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,196. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.13.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

