Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $17.77 Million in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,293,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,769,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.80% of Vine Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vine Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vine Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $962,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vine Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000.

Get Vine Energy alerts:

VEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Shares of NYSE VEI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.97. 385,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,909. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.77. Vine Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $160.63 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vine Energy Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vine Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vine Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.