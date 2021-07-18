Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $18.98 Million in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 527,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,984,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Olink Holding AB (publ) at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,416,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,304,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,044,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,309,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OLK traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $32.99. 461,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,602. Olink Holding AB has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $42.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.09.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Olink Holding AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

