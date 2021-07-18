Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $25.20 Million in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,540,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,197,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIIIU. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter worth $26,647,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $16,703,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $15,872,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $11,619,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $9,920,000.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III alerts:

HIIIU remained flat at $$10.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,756. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.