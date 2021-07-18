Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $27.26 Million in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,753,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,258,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 4.80% of Vector Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VAQC. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $9,281,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,425,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $1,980,000.

NASDAQ VAQC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.89. 1,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,403. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.91. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

