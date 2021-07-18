Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $27.45 Million in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,704,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,449,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $192,000.

Shares of MSDAU traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,013. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.15. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.64.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

