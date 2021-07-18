Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $39.33 Million in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,195,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,330,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 3.29% of Bolt Biotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BOLT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.31. 73,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 22.58 and a current ratio of 22.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.54. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $43.07.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.22). On average, equities analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bolt Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

