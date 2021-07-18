Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $15.45 Million Investment in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,552,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,452,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CENHU. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CENHU traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $10.23. 1,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,531. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18. Centricus Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

