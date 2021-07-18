Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $88.36 Million Investment in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,672,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,361,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.75% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $97,000.

NASDAQ:FIXD remained flat at $$53.94 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 289,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,476. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.51. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $55.86.

