Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGPIU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

GGPIU stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 155,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,679. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

