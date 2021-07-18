Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence in the first quarter valued at $20,110,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Independence during the 1st quarter valued at $20,000,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Independence during the 1st quarter valued at $18,521,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Independence during the 1st quarter valued at $17,999,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Independence during the 1st quarter valued at $17,880,000.

NASDAQ ACQRU remained flat at $$10.03 during trading hours on Friday. 36,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,434. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $10.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

