Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 101,912 Shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,263,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,912 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 3.39% of Athira Pharma worth $23,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Athira Pharma by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Athira Pharma by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Athira Pharma by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,425,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after purchasing an additional 311,111 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Athira Pharma by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 54,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Athira Pharma by 453.7% during the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 91,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

ATHA stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,229. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.46. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $34.79.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

