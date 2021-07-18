Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 183,301 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,301 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of Graco worth $49,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 121,285 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Graco by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 313,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,692,000 after buying an additional 52,823 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Graco by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Graco by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 18,674 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,266,914 in the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

NYSE:GGG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.47. 579,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,333. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.91 and a 52 week high of $79.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.26.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

