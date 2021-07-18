Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 223,508 Shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG) by 476.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,508 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 9.87% of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF worth $19,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 170,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 34,713 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 548.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 104,282 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 10,321 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 40.1% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the period.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.82. 5,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,687. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.70. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.42 and a 52-week high of $84.00.

